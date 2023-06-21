Despite thinking he wouldn't be playing this long, Maitland Pickers prop Jayden Butterfield will mark 100 games in a Coalfields derby against Cessnock on Saturday.
The Wests Maitland junior will reach the milestone on the same day the club celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1983 premiership.
The 25-year-old returned to the Pickers five years ago and has not missed a game through injury, showcasing amazing durability for a front rower.
"It's pretty special, I didn't really think I'd play this long, I thought work would have taken a toll on me and I would have retired by now," Butterfield said.
The former Australian Schoolboy representative said he is enjoying his football more than ever, playing with teammates he grew up with.
"The vast majority of us grew up going to school together, playing junior football together so we've known each other for quite some time and its just made it really easy to play well," he said.
Butterfield was integral to Maitland's premiership charge in 2022. He scored a try and was named player of the match in the 40-4 grand final victory against Macquarie.
After coming through the Newcastle Knights junior pathways, Butterfield played two seasons for the Knights NSW Cup team.
The Pickers line up against a Goannas team on Saturday experiencing a mid-season slump. Butterfield knows Cessnock will come out firing.
"Hopefully we get a good crowd and I've got no doubt they'll (Cessnock) rise to the occasion, they always do when they play us, it's like a mini grand final really when we play each other," he said.
"The fans love it, we love it and I think we owe them one after they beat us at their home ground.
"I think we should hopefully get up and put them to the sword."
Butterfield said the team hasn't spoken about the 20-12 loss in round six.
"Honestly, Matty (Lantry) and the coaching staff haven't really brought it up at all, he just wants to focus on us because last time we played them we really focused too much on them and we went away from our game," he said.
"We were trying to score off every play, we didn't build any pressure."
