The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Blockade Australia: climate activists block rail line at Singleton

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 22 2023 - 7:57am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO climate activists have blockaded Newcastle's coal port after jumping on top of a stopped train and locking themselves onto it at Singleton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.