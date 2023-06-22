The Maitland Mercury
Buses to replace trains between Maitland and Scone

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
Buses will replace trains on the Hunter Line between Scone and Maitland. File picture
Buses will replace trains on the Hunter Line between Scone and Maitland. File picture

BUSES will replace trains on the Hunter Line between Scone and Maitland until further notice due to persons near the tracks at Singleton.

