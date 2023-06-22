BUSES will replace trains on the Hunter Line between Scone and Maitland until further notice due to persons near the tracks at Singleton.
A limited bus service is running, however passengers are urged to delay their trip, make alternative travel arrangements or allow plenty of extra travel time.
Passengers are also advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
Trains will continue to run as normal between Newcastle Interchange, Maitland and Dungog.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
