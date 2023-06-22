Many events were encompassed by the week. There were special church services, displays by the Fire Brigades and the Ambulance, a civic reception, a grand procession down High Street, a speedway meeting, dances in the Town Hall and the Catholic Hall and a street market in Elgin St. There was also a 'Queen competition' contested by two young women, one from East Maitland and the other from the West. These events drew large crowds.