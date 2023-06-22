'Old' Maitland, the Maitland of (say) the decades before the Second World War, was good at partying.
It recognised important occasions with parades, processions, marches and civic celebrations: these were held in conjunction with events like the birthday of Queen Victoria in 1897 and the visit by the Duke and Duchess of York in 1927.
Maitland welcomed and lauded the Coo-ee marchers of World War I as they strode down High Street en route to enlisting for battle, and its people turned out in numbers to celebrate the openings of the West Maitland railway station and the Belmore and Long bridges. The funeral corteges of prominent local people always drew big crowds.
Sometimes, Maitland sought to entice former residents, those who had left to build their lives in Sydney or elsewhere, to visit their old home town and revel in its glories, achievements and amenities.
It did this in November 1927 when the West Maitland Municipal Council hosted a 'Back to Maitland' Week.
Designed to show Maitland off, this initiative was promoted by an 80-page souvenir book paid for largely by advertisements from the town's business houses. It featured descriptions of West Maitland and the delights it offered.
The advertisements ranged widely. They covered men's and women's clothing establishments, car sales and repairs, real estate agents, hotel accommodation, book, art and music stores, cafés, hairdressers, taxi proprietors and more. The major retail outlets of the time EP Cappers, Galtons, Hustlers and Poultons were prominently depicted.
Many events were encompassed by the week. There were special church services, displays by the Fire Brigades and the Ambulance, a civic reception, a grand procession down High Street, a speedway meeting, dances in the Town Hall and the Catholic Hall and a street market in Elgin St. There was also a 'Queen competition' contested by two young women, one from East Maitland and the other from the West. These events drew large crowds.
There were articles in the book about the newly-established Maitland Eisteddfod, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association ("the premier association of its kind in the state outside the Royal Agricultural Society") and about tennis, cricket and the football codes.
Photos of the town's imposing buildings were also included. The banks (the Australasian, the CBC, the Union, the Bank of NSW, the Australian Bank of Commerce and the Government Savings Bank) were depicted, as were the Maitland Mercury building, Maitland Hospital, West Maitland Court House, Walka Water Works, the Technical College and West Maitland Town Hall.
The publication was a creature of its time, so the royal family and the English aristocracy featured. There were photos of King George V, the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) and the Duke and Duchess of York who had visited Maitland the previous April, and the Governor General.
