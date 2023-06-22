Maitland host fourth-placed Charlestown on Saturday entrenched in the top four after a 1-0 win against Adamstown on Sunday afternoon made it six straight wins.
The Magpies are two points behind Broadmeadow who are in top spot ahead of the Azzuri clash at Cooks Square Park. Maitland's last loss came against Charlestown back on April 30.
On Sunday, Sophie Stapleford continued her goal-scoring form, netting the first-half winner to make it five goals from her past three games.
Maitland earned an indirect free kick just outside the box in the 13th minute. Stapleford smashing her shot past Rosebud goalkeeper Olivia Sneddon into the bottom corner of the net.
The Magpies continued to create opportunities in attack and were given the chance to extend their lead when they were awarded a second-half penalty. Mercedes McNabb was unable to convert, hitting the ball wide.
Northern NSW Football hold's its inaugural Pride Round this weekend in the aim of promoting diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQI+ communities within football.
**Newcastle Jets player Tara Andrews will be part of a women in sport panel at The Conservatorium on Tuesday night (6.30pm).
Dr Alyce Barnes, from the University of Newcastle, will deliver a keynote exploring positive societal impact of women in sport.
Panel members will discuss topics that shape the landscape of women in sport today.
Find out more or book a ticket through www.newcastle.edu.au/events/looking-ahead/women-in-sport.
