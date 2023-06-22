The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies will be chasing seventh straight win went they host Charlestown

June 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Maitland players gather in a huddle ahead of their clash with Adamstown on Sunday. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland host fourth-placed Charlestown on Saturday entrenched in the top four after a 1-0 win against Adamstown on Sunday afternoon made it six straight wins.

