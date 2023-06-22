A new subdivision at Gillieston Heights will pave the way for an alternate route out of the suburb.
More than 350 new homes have been approved on Cessnock Road, on land owned by Hydro Aluminium Kurri Kurri Pty Ltd, and Maitland council says further stages of this development will provide a road link with other suburbs.
"The road will provide an alternative flood access linking the suburbs of Cliftleigh and Heddon Greta in the south to Gillieston Heights in the north," council's senior development planner Kristen Wells said.
Councillor Mike Yarrington welcomed this news when the Development Application (DA) came before Maitland councillors earlier this month, saying it would make Gillieston Heights "less cut off by floods in the future".
The development received support from all of the councillors.
IN THE NEWS:
"I think that is a positive outcome for people as well," he said.
It is not yet know how big a flood would have to be before the additional route was submerged.
Maitland councillors have approved 881 new housing lots across the city since May.
The 69.4 hectare Gillieston Heights site will have lot sizes between 450 square metres and 1029sqm and cost almost $27 million to develop.
It is within the South West Gillieston Heights urban release area and part of the regrowth Kurri Kurri master plan.
The DA includes public reserve lots and upgrading existing drainage infrastructure at Lavender Close.
Another 25 lots have been approved at Louth Park. These blocks range from 2000sqm to 5290sqm.
A drainage issue raised by a concerned resident had councillors Mike Yarrington and Loretta Baker asking questions before the plan was given the green light.
"The lot sizes are acceptable. There were submissions against it but in reading the report they seem to be adequately addressed ... It seems like a pretty good development to me," Cr Yarrington said.
Cr Baker raised biodiversity issues with the site, questioning whether the developer would be planting any new trees in the subdivision.
Council told Ms Baker the assessment had focused on requirements for bushfire protection and biodiversity conservation provisions.
A squirrel glider focused strategy will be put in place, which will include glider poles and tree planting.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.