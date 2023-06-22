The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gillieston Heights will see another 350 homes built on Cessnock Road

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 23 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gillieston Heights development site. Picture: Maitland council
The Gillieston Heights development site. Picture: Maitland council

A new subdivision at Gillieston Heights will pave the way for an alternate route out of the suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.