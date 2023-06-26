Edward "Frank" Higgs OAM was a man who didn't shy away from a challenge.
Not only did he raise four daughters for a time on his own and reach great heights in his career to become Maitland district surveyor, he was instrumental in the success of disability support organisation Mai-Wel.
Through his work with Mai-Wel, Mr Higgs made a significant impact on the lives of people with disabilities in Maitland.
Born April 18, 1930, Mr Higgs died at home in East Maitland on June 8, 2023 at 93-years-old.
He had five daughters and seven grandchildren, who he loved dearly.
Growing up in the Sydney suburb of Earlwood, the second of six siblings, Mr Higgs was known by his parents and teachers as the responsible one.
After school he started training as a surveyor, which as it turns out he was pretty good at - he later became head of Maitland Lands Office and district surveyor.
His work took him all around the state. In the late 1950's in Orange Mr Higgs met his soon-to-be wife Barbara, and they married in 1959. The couple had four daughters; Ruth, Beth, Rachel and Jo.
Not long after moving to Maitland in 1965 the marriage ended and Mr Higgs became the sole carer of his four daughters, at a time there wasn't much help available.
"Everyone in this church would appreciate just how hard it must have been for dad to raise the girls on his own during an era where there was no day care, no after school care, no mobile phones to check on how things were going, and shops weren't open at night or on the weekend," Mr Higgs fifth daughter, Carolyn said at his funeral on June 20.
"He managed to do all this whilst still progressing his career."
It was in 1972 Mr Higgs married his beloved Betty, and they had Carolyn.
It could be said the couple met thanks to Mai-Wel.
At the time, Mr Higgs daughter Ruth was attending Mai-Wel's South Street School. Another family at the school introduced Mr Higgs to their son's swimming instructor Betty, and sparks flew.
Carolyn said her dad only missed one major Mai-Wel event in his life, the opening of the workshop on May 27, 1972.
He had a decent excuse though - he and Betty were busy at St Joseph's Church, East Maitland getting married.
"His passion, life's work and legacy has been Mai-Wel," Carolyn said.
Mr Higgs served on the board at Mai-Wel for more than 50 years, and held many positions in his time including a decade-long stint as president in the 1970s. He was appointed life member in 1986.
In 2016 he was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to people with disabilities.
Carolyn said she and her sisters are all proud of the man their dad was, and that they each had special bonds with him.
"We will cherish these memories," she said.
Recently, Rachel shared with Carolyn a memory of Mr Higgs taking the four eldest girls to Earlwood for the weekend.
As the girls piled into the car, seat belt free in those days, they were 'alarmed' by a large spider.
"Dad must have been feeling frustrated with wanting to get away so dismissed their concerns and told them to just 'hurry up', Carolyn said.
"Off they drove for the four hour return drive to Maitland when some time during the trip dad has screeched the car off to the side of the road and jumped out in a panic.
"The spider had been crawling up dad's leg when he was driving.
"Guess you should have listened to them dad..."
Carolyn said one of her favourite memories with her dad comes from when he visited her while she lived in The Hague, the Netherlands.
"Dad, mum and Ruth came over to see us which was their first and only trip to see the sites of Europe," she said.
After arriving in Amsterdam on an early flight, the family all went back to sleep when they got to Carolyn's apartment. All except Mr Higgs.
"Shortly after I had drifted off, I heard the front door open and shut....around two hours later I received a phone call from a Dutch baker who wasn't as local as I would have hoped, asking me if I had a dad named Frank and would I like to come and reclaim him," Carolyn said.
"I got dressed, went and found the baker, thanked him for looking after dad and proceeded to march dad back home.
"All the while lecturing him that whilst I knew he was excited, and I knew he wanted to explore he wasn't to just go wandering off on his own again without telling me."
Carolyn said her dad was resilient, caring, calm, measured and committed, and most of all, loved his family.
A mass of thanksgiving for his life was held at St Joseph's Church, East Maitland on Tuesday, June 20.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
