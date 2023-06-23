The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

RSPCA Hunter Shelter calls out for donations of winter blankets and jackets for pets

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pup called Cadbury at the RSPCA Hunter Shelter. Picture by Simone De Peak.
A pup called Cadbury at the RSPCA Hunter Shelter. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Nights are getting colder, and the four-legged friends at the RSPCA Hunter Shelter aren't immune to the shivering temperatures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.