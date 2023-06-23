Nights are getting colder, and the four-legged friends at the RSPCA Hunter Shelter aren't immune to the shivering temperatures.
The Hunter shelter is calling for donations of winter woolies for its animals, especially for the dogs in its 120 kennels.
RSPCA Hunter Shelter manager Kasey Bridge said in particular, she needs donations of blankets, doonas, thick sheets and large and extra large sized dog jackets.
"We've got quite a lot of towels, so it's mainly just warm bedding, thicker sheets, doonas. That kind of thing," she said.
Both cats and dogs are in need of items to help keep their beds toasty warm.
"It's just to give them something nice and warm to sleep in," Ms Bridge said.
"It would make them feel more at home because they're nice and cozy with a nice, warm blanket, it just helps make it a lot more comfortable for them if we can provide them with some really nice, thick bedding."
Barely one month into winter, the temperature dropped to minus one in Maitland on Wednesday morning, in what was reportedly the coldest morning of the year.
The shelter is also in need of dog toys and "anything people are willing to donate", Ms Bridge said.
To drop off donations, head to reception at 6-10 Burlington Place, Rutherford. It's open 9.30am to 3.30pm every day except Mondays.
NSW RSPCA has released its Winter Warmers campaign, helping pet owners to keep their furry friends safe from the elements.
The RSPCA says if it's cold for you, it's cold for your pet. Animals need help staying warm, so it's important to keep them in a weatherproof shelter or indoors if possible. Very young, elderly and sick animals are more vulnerable to the cold.
Regular exercise and a little extra food can be beneficial to pets as well. They can also just as easily become dehydrated in winter as they can in summer.
Heating appliances and flames can pose a serious risk to pets. The dangers facing outdoor cats are also much greater during winter as they might cosy up under cars, wheels and engines to get warm. Check under your car before you start your engine.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
