Hunter Water bills set to jump

EXTRA cash will pour into support programs ahead of water costs rising on July 1, Hunter Water has confirmed.
The utility provider said on Friday it would up its residential support programs to $20 million next month.
That coincides with a jump of about $30 in the average water bill in the new financial year, with both residential and wastewater charges due to rise by 7.5 per cent.
"Hunter Water recognises the essential services we deliver to our customers and community, so for anyone who may experience difficulty paying their water bill, we urge them to please contact us as we can work together to find the right support for you," executive manager of customer services Matt Hingston said.
"Our non-residential customers, especially small businesses, are also encouraged to contact Hunter Water to discuss their options and how we can tailor our help."
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) sets charges for water providers.
The new prices will stick until June 30 2025, boosting the typical household's annual bill to $1365 a year. The typical pensioner's bill will be $727 annually once the changes take effect.
Rebates for pensioners will jump to $380 each year, a $26 rise, in a measure expected to cost $1.5 million. The rebate covered 46,000 households during the present financial year, Hunter Water said.
"Pensioners already registered with Hunter Water will automatically receive the increase," Mr Hingston said.
"For those eligible customers who are not yet registered, please contact Hunter Water online or over the phone to enrol for the rebate."
In the news:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.