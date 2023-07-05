Mother-of-two Rebekah Sadlier has achieved a lifelong goal, completing a Bachelor's degree and she has received a prestigious award for her efforts.
The 44-year-old has been announced as the 2022 winner of the Judith McGilvray Memorial Prize, which is awarded to the graduating student with the highest undergraduate grade point average.
Mrs Sadlier studied a Bachelor of Business, majoring in tourism and hospitality with Southern Cross University and said she was shocked when she found out she had received the award.
"I don't know how I managed it to be completely honest, but I am so proud of myself," she said.
With a long history in events and hospitality, Mrs Sadlier has worked at Wandin Valley Estate as a marketing manager and events operations manager, as well as a food technology assistant at St Bede's Catholic College.
Deciding to expand her knowledge, Mrs Sadlier said she had always wanted to get a degree.
"It was always a life dream to get a university degree and we made a decision as a family that I would take a step back from my bigger role," she said.
"It was a family affair, my husband did so much for me in terms of roles I would usually do, such as cooking and cleaning."
Completing her degree in 2022, Mrs Sadlier said her approach to her first assessment to her very last remained the same.
"Do the work, do the readings and aim for a high distinction," she said.
The Thornton resident said it is also an approach that she has tried to teach her daughter and son when they're doing project work at school.
"You aim for reaching the highest marks and that effort will pay off, not only in marks but in the knowledge you come away with," she said.
Since graduating last year, Mrs Sadlier works as an event management and marketing specialist at East Maitland homeless service Carrie's Place.
She said her knowledge from her degree helps her in her new role of working for a not-for-profit.
"I feel very lucky and blessed to work for an organisation that has such a connection to the community," she said.
Mrs Sadlier initially wanted to go into the tourism sector after completing her degree, but said once she finished she decided she wanted to continue with events - a field she is so passionate about.
"I'm doing what I love for a greater purpose," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
