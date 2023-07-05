The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

A bachelor's degree and prestigious award for Thornton mother-of-two Rebekah Sadlier

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated July 5 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thornton resident Rebekah Sadlier has been announced as the 2022 winner of the Judith McGilvray Memorial Prize. Picture supplied
Thornton resident Rebekah Sadlier has been announced as the 2022 winner of the Judith McGilvray Memorial Prize. Picture supplied

Mother-of-two Rebekah Sadlier has achieved a lifelong goal, completing a Bachelor's degree and she has received a prestigious award for her efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.