Hey honey - the weekend's set to be sunny

It's time to relish in the winter sunshine and soak away those winter blues.
Daytime temperatures will remain between 19 and 22 over the weekend, with no rain on the forecast.
That pattern will continue into mid next week, with temperatures between 19 and 20 each day.
The nights will remain cold, with temperatures plummeting to 5 degrees overnight this weekend. That's a slight reprieve from earlier this week when the city experienced it's coldest overnight temperature so far - minus 1 - which was one degree colder than Barrington.
The weekend will see 4 degrees overnight on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures rising slightly to 7 degrees overnight on Monday. There will be a 30 per cent chance of a little rain on Friday.
