Margaret Enright has devoted most of her life to Maitland Show and now she has been recognised for her unwavering commitment.
The dairy farmer's daughter clearly remembers thinking how important the show was to the community when she visited as a child with her parents.
She knew it provided a vital link between the agriculture sector and the city and she wanted to make sure it continued.
Ms Enright was a finalist in the AgShows NSW Show Dedication Award and was presented with a certificate in front of representatives from 60 shows across the state in Dubbo earlier this month.
She was humbled, but made it clear she doesn't "do these things to be recognised".
"It was very nice of the members of the show society to nominate me," she said.
"I used to go to the show and think if this doesn't continue my children and grandchildren will miss out. I got involved to see that it would continue ... Agriculture is a big thing in the Hunter Valley."
Ms Enright has spent almost 40 years volunteering with the show. She became a director in 1991 and has remained in that role ever since.
She is the Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association and Maitland Show Society president. She is also the Maitland Young Woman competition coordinator - formerly Maitland Showgirl quest - and has held that role for 12 years.
During the show she manages the activities in the member's room and coordinates volunteers to prepare morning tea and lunches for special guests and volunteers.
Association secretary Brod Vallance said Ms Enright was "committed to the success of the Maitland Showground and show".
"Margaret is a tireless worker and supports the association's activities including our monthly Maitland Community Markets ... Margaret is very genuine and approachable ... She has extensive knowledge of the history of the show association, the showground and the show," he said.
