Singleton Roosters planning to resume playing in men's and women's Black Diamond Cup competitions in 2023

By Max McKinney
Updated June 24 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:08am
A floral tribute at Rose Point Park, Singleton's home ground, this week. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Singleton Roosters hope to have their men's and women's Black Diamond Cup sides back on the field competing this season.

