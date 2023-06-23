The Singleton Roosters hope to have their men's and women's Black Diamond Cup sides back on the field competing this season.
The club, which lost several male and female players and their women's coach in the Greta bus crash this month, was due to face Lake Macquarie Dockers in the women's Cup today but the game has been called off.
The men's side had a bye.
Hunter Central Coast AFL competition manager Sam Cunningham told ACM that the league would give the Roosters all the time they need to return, but the club had indicated a desire to do so this season.
"They're looking to still go ahead with playing some games, going forward ... but obviously we just need to give them their time at the moment," he said.
"They're having discussions over the next couple of weeks about when their return to play will be.
"How that looks, they'll discuss that internally."
The rest of the Black Diamond Cup resumes on Saturday after games at all levels locally were either postponed or abandoned last week as a mark of respect.
In other sports news
A host of other sports and teams have paid tributes to the shattered Roosters, including holding a minute's silence before games and wearing black armbands.
ACM understands some Black Diamond Cup sides will pay their own respects today in the first matches since the incident.
Newcastle City women's coach Brett Godfrey said his side would wear black armbands in their top-of-the-table clash with Killarney Vale at Adelaide Street Oval.
"A lot of our girls were really close to the Singo crew, and a lot of our girls in the representative teams had been coached by [late Roosters coach] Nadene [McBride] over the years," he said.
"They were a pretty shattered group when the news first broke. A lot of them went to [Singleton's] Rose Point Park last weekend with the Singo crew. It will be good for them to play some footy."
In other news
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.