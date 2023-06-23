AS THE sun set over the home ground of the Aberglasslyn Ants on what should have been a night of Friday football, loved ones and the league community were united in grief as they gathered to remember Brodie Pearson.
The young rugby league front-rower, known publicly by his jersey number eight, died after suffering a serious on-field injury during a game in Fingal Bay on the afternoon of June 17.
His devastated family and friends have been privately mourning the loss, but dozens of clubs from the Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League competition came together at McKeachie's Oval to pay tribute to Mr Pearson, laying out their number eight jerseys.
Mr Pearson, aged in his 20s, has been remembered as loving father, brother, son, teammate, friend and colleague.
Aberglasslyn Ants president Kirsten Robinson said the club members, and the wider league community, were leaning on each other.
"We're a family - we always have been, but this has just proven how much of a family this club is," she said. "This has proven to us more than ever how close we are, and how much we need each other."
She told ACM in moments of weakness, they had the player standing next to them to share some strength.
The gathering on Friday was a chance for members of clubs across the Hunter to come together.
"Nobody wishes this would ever happen to their football club," Ms Robinson said. "The overall feeling amongst our club is just being overwhelmed, by how many people have reached out to us, how many people have expressed their love and support and condolences for Brodie's family.
"It makes an extremely difficult situation that little bit more bearable."
Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League secretary Nathan Errington reminded anyone affected by the tragedy to reach out for help.
He said NSW Rugby League had counselling services available, and both organisations had been in constant contact with the Aberglasslyn Ants.
All games in the Newcastle and Hunter community competition were called off this weekend.
Aberglasslyn Ants teams have retired number eight jerseys for the rest of the season and some clubs in other competitions have also rested the jerseys for matches this weekend.
Fundraisers for Mr Pearson's family have so far raised thousands of dollars.
An Aberglasslyn Ants fundraiser will be held in July, and several competition games in July are set to be dedicated to Mr Pearson.
