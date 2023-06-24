The Maitland Mercury
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland Magpies gain boost after Australia Cup loss

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 24 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Thompson and Braedyn Crowley hold aloft the NPL premiership trophy last year.
James Thompson and Braedyn Crowley hold aloft the NPL premiership trophy last year.

Maitland have gained a boost with the re-signing of coach Mick Bolch and co-captains Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson for next season as they look to bounce back from "one of our worst games of the year".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.