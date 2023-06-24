Maitland Pickers find will to win on day to honour club's 1983 premiership heroes

It was a day for heroes and when the Maitland Pickers needed him Jayden Butterfield playing his 100th first grade game for the club crossed for a late try to seal a 24-16 come-from-behind victory against Coalfields rival Cessnock at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, June 24.
Playing before the one of Maitland's finest teams the 1983 premiership side, the modern day Pickers were outplayed for a large part of the game by a Goannas side missing several stars.
But in the final 20 minutes led by pin point set up plays by halves Brock Lamb and Chad O'Donnell and hooker Alex Langbridge the Pickers overcame a 16-6 deficit to run out 24-16 winners after tries to Bailey Taylor, Lincoln Smith and Butterfield two of which were converted from the sideline by Lamb.
The final try of the game was a fitting reward for Butterfield who had earlier been presented his jersey by one of Maitland's greatest products and 1983 premiership player Dave Trewhalla who played for Australia and New South Wales during his seven years in the NRL with Eastern Suburbs and Cronulla.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
