The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Depleted Kurri Kurri Bulldogs beaten 64-6 by red-hot South Newcastle

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 25 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs winger Tully Wholert contests a kick against the Pickers in round 10 of the Newcastle Rugby League at Maitland No 1 Sportsground. Picture by Ben Carr
Bulldogs winger Tully Wholert contests a kick against the Pickers in round 10 of the Newcastle Rugby League at Maitland No 1 Sportsground. Picture by Ben Carr

After coming within 30 seconds of their first victory of the season last weekend, Kurri Kurri have been thrashed 64-6 by an in-form Souths side who have now won their last eight matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.