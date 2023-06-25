After coming within 30 seconds of their first victory of the season last weekend, Kurri Kurri have been thrashed 64-6 by an in-form Souths side who have now won their last eight matches.
The Lions scored 11 tries to one at Kurri Kurri Sportsground, Jesse Wighton the lone scorer for the home side.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane again had to ring mass changes with backrower Jack Tamburrini and Tama Whareaorere suspended after last weekend's fiery loss to Central Newcastle.
The suspensions add to a growing injury list, outside backs Lachlan Hill (shoulder) and Brodie Linnane (shoulder) are the latest to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Callan Barber made his first-grade debut for Kurri, fellow bench player Joel Connell made his debut last week.
Tamburrini will miss a further two matches while Whareaorere will be available for the Bulldogs when Kurri host Wyong this Saturday.
The pair were suspended following the 34-32 loss to Central, the Butcher Boys claimed the win with a try after the full-time siren.
Souths are in second place on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder, four points behind Maitland who beat Cessnock 24-16.
After losing three of their first four matches, Souths along with Maitland are the form team of the competition.
In reserve-grade, Souths were comfortable 56-4 winners against Kurri.
In a tough run of matches, the Bulldogs host third-placed Wyong on Saturday before enjoying the bye in round 15.
Wyong defeated Macquarie 33-14 on Saturday and defeated Kurri 26-4 earlier this season.
In other news:
