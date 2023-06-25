The Maitland Pickers staged the great escape against Cessnock with a thrilling come-from-behind 24-16 win in a gutsy final 20 minutes at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday..
But the victory, against a Goannas outfit missing several stars, only served to heighten anticipation of a likely third showdown between the Coalfields rivals come the business end of the season.
"That was a tough one. Once again the start of the second half was rubbish, but it was good to see we turned it around. We'll take that one," an elated but exhausted Pickers skipper Alex Langbridge said after the match.
"Those are the games you want to play for. Coalfields derby, one versus two and a tight game.
"It was a good win at the end, but I'm sure we will see them at the end of the season.
"It will be interesting to see the play-the-ball stats as it felt like the ball was in play the whole game.
"The pleasing part was the way we finished, but we have still not played a full 80 minutes, we're still having lapses."
The Pickers opened the scoring 12 minutes into the game with a converted try to Chad O'Donnell.
The game became an arm-wrestle, but as it continued the Goannas exerted control until they finally broke through for their first try when Sam Clune broke the line and passed to an open Honeti Tuha at the 37 minute mark for a 6-4 score line at the break.
The home crowd was left stunned when Cessnock hooker Luke Huth broke the line and charged through for a try just two minutes after the break for a 10-6 lead to the Goannas
When centre Brayden Musgrove, who was busting and bending the line with powerful runs and clever stepping, crossed seven minutes later an upset result was on the cards with Cessnock leading 16-6.
The Pickers were in unaccustomed territory, but lifted their intensity in defence to turn things back in their favour in a gutsy final 20 minutes.
"Those games are super important for us. We had to dig deep trailing by two tries we had to show our character in defence," said prop James Taylor who was the Pickers' best.
"It showed in that last 20 minutes it was all about defence. We felt if we got the defence sorted we were going to roll.
"They're a great team, credit to them.
"That's the beauty of footy that you can challenge yourself each week. I thought at the end there we just got it right.
"I'm excited for the end of the year, I'm sure we'll see them there."
The fightback on the scoreboard began with 15 minutes left in the game. Lincoln Smith ran onto an excellent pass from Brock Lamb for a try, which Lamb converted for a 16-12 score.
Four minutes later it was Chad O'Donnell's turn to put Bailey Taylor across in the corner and a 16-all scoreline.
With all eyes in the big crowd on him Brock Lamb coolly slotted home the conversion out on the sideline for the Pickers to lead by two.
The result was beyond doubt when Alex Langbridge found Jayden Butterfield short and the bullocking forward dived across in the 100th first grade game for the club.
"I thought they played really well, they had plenty out and probably in fairness were the better side," a relieved Pickers coach Matt Lantry said after the game.
"We were off the pace. It was that last 20 minutes that we clawed our way back into the game and then found a way to win."
Lantry said Cessnock's back five, in particular Brayden Musgrove, caused Maitland all sorts of troubles
"Mendyk is a top player, then Josh Charles is to come back and he is hard as any in his kick returns. Honeti's (Tuha) a handful and Musgrove is one of the best players and outside backs in this competition," Lantry said.
"He is so strong, so powerful. He can get into the collision and bounce away form that. He just saps so much energy from your defensive line.
"If you miss him once then he skips across your defensive line and he is hard to handle."
The Pickers are on the road against Lakes United at Cahill Oval next Saturday before a three-week break from games with a bye and then a competition-wide break on the weekend of July 15-16.
The Pickers are four points clear on top of the ladder after the hard-fought win. Cessnock dropped to fourth on 19 points, one-point behind South Newcastle who smashed Kurri Kurri 64-4 and Wyong who beat Macquarie 33-14.
The Entrance, who are fifth on 16 points, play Central (seventh, 12 points) and Wests (eighth, 11 points) host Lakes (ninth, 10 points) in games on Sunday. Northern Hawks have the bye.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
