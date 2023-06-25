The Maitland Mercury
Hills Solicitors hold off Telarah Pies Pickers in 49-48 thriller

Updated June 25 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:22am
Hills Solicitors maintained top spot with a 49-48 win against Telarah Pies Pickers on Saturday, June 24. File picture
Hills Solicitors maintained top spot with a thrilling 49-48 win against Telarah Pies Pickers in Maitland A-grade netball on Saturday, June 24.

