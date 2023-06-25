A 53-7 win against Southern Beaches on Saturday, including a Mick Taylor double, has lifted Maitland to the top of the Hunter Rugby premier competition.
The Blacks are one point clear of the Greens after Merewether dropped their second-straight game with a 35-24 loss to Hamilton.
The win comes after Maitland beat the defending premiers Merewether 29-19 in a statement victory at Marcellin Park last weekend.
On Saturday afternoon at Ernie Calland Field, Maitland were never troubled in the nine try to one victory against a struggling Beaches outfit.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said the team needed to be mindful of complacency heading into the match.
"There were times when we had to work for our points but I was really happy with how the boys played," he said.
"We put a bit of a focus on ensuring that we were mentally up for the game, regardless of where they were on the ladder.
"After a big win like we had the previous week it's probably easy to be a little bit complacent."
The Blacks travel to play University at Bernie Curran Oval next Saturday afternoon. The Students had a 32-all draw with Wanderers in their round 10 clash, their second in as many matches.
Maitland and University played a thriller in round six at Marcellin Park, the Blacks getting the win 35-33.
Despite winning six straight and their lofty ladder position, Cunningham said his side are looking for improvement.
"We've probably got to put a full 80-minute effort in, against Merewether we were close but there was still a few periods, early in the second half where we took our foot off the accelerator a little bit," he said.
"We need to have that killer instinct to not be content to sit back once we have a team on the ropes."
Cunningham said while it is a nice reward to be first on the ladder, he is more focused on a successful finals campaign.
"Our main goal is to win on grand final day, and being on top of the ladder at the moment doesn't mean anything if you don't achieve that," he said.
"It's a nice reward for the boys and something we're proud of but still heaps more to do."
