Maitland Blacks got top in Hunter Rugby with 53-7 win against Southern Beaches

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
June 26 2023 - 9:00am
Maitland's Nick Davidson on the charge against Southern Beaches earlier this season. The Blacks locked scored a try in the 53-7 win on Saturday, June 24. Picture by Maitland Blacks.
A 53-7 win against Southern Beaches on Saturday, including a Mick Taylor double, has lifted Maitland to the top of the Hunter Rugby premier competition.

