Maitland are genuine Northern NSW NPLW title contenders after a thrilling 3-1 win against Charlestown on Saturday night at Cooks Square Park.
Azzuri had defeated the Magpies in their previous two meetings this season.
The win moves Maitland to 33 points, five clear of fourth-placed Charlestown and one ahead of Broadmeadow who play on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies win was set-up after the home side scored two goals five minutes apart mid-way through the first-half.
Maitland attacker Indianna Auddino calmly slotted home the opener after pressuring the Azzuri backline into error. Magpies captain Madison Gallegos then nodded in the second from a Sophie Stapleford free-kick.
Charlestown pulled one back with a wonderful individual effort from Cassie Corder before half-time.
In a hard-fought second-half, the match was sealed late when substitute Chelsea Greguric finished off a cross from winger Bronte Peel.
Magies coach Keelan Hamilton said his side warmed into the contest after starting slowly.
"I thought we had a really good period for about half an hour, just up until before half-time where we scored the two goals, we hit the post, their goalkeeper made a fantastic save, where we could have probably put the game out of sight," he said.
Hamilton highlighted a save from goalkeeper Imogen Tomasone after both teams enjoyed periods of ascendancy in the second-half.
"That sort of kept it at 2-1 which was really important and I think then from there we created a couple of chances and eventually took one to get the third goal," he said.
Hamilton said his side has become more resilient as the season has gone on.
"I think we have learnt to be a bit more resilient so when we are under pressure, our defending in and around our own box has improved since the start of the season," he said.
"And I think our fitness levels are really good, I think we've scored a number of goals in that last 15, 20 minutes of fixtures to win games."
Maitland host title challengers Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park next Sunday afternoon.
"We're definitely not getting ahead of ourselves, we're really happy with where we are," Hamilton said.
"We've had a really good run to get ourselves in the mix but we also know there's some really hard games coming up as well."
