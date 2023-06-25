In a tough away assignment, Maitland have lost by four goals to second-placed Cardiff in round 11 of the Black Diamond Cup.
The Saints were committed in defence and held the experienced Hawks side to seven goals but missed scoring opportunities at the other end, losing 7.12 (54) to 3.8 (26).
The win was the Hawks sixth straight while Maitland are yet to taste victory after defeating Singleton in round seven.
After a tight first term, Cardiff kicked three goals to one in the second to open up a 14 point lead at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
"We were really strong defensively, we got the first goal about five minutes into the second quarter," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs told ACM.
"They kicked three goals to finish the second, and again very close through the third quarter and then they probably just showed their experience. A young forward-line, we probably didn't take our opportunities."
The Saints will be looking to get their season back on track when they travel to play Nelson Bay in round 12.
The Marlins are yet to win this season and lost to The Entrance Bateau Bay on Saturday.
The Diamond Shield side had the bye
Cardiff and Maitland played out a thriller in the women's Diamond Plate competition on Saturday, the Hawks victorious 4.4 (28) to 3.8 (26).
The Saints led by 11 points at half-time before the hosts hit-back in the third term to edge ahead by two points.
Maitland are in fifth spot on the ladder with five wins, six points behind Cardiff in first.
The Singleton Roosters hope to have their men's and women's Black Diamond Cup sides back on the field competing this season.
The club, which lost several male and female players and their women's coach in the Greta bus crash this month, was due to face Lake Macquarie Dockers in the women's Cup on Saturday but the game was called off.
The men's side had a bye.
Hunter Central Coast AFL competition manager Sam Cunningham told ACM that the league would give the Roosters all the time they need to return, but the club had indicated a desire to do so this season.
"They're looking to still go ahead with playing some games, going forward ... but obviously we just need to give them their time at the moment," he said.
"They're having discussions over the next couple of weeks about when their return to play will be."
