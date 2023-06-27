Maitland host Sutherland and Manly this weekend in a vital double-header that could determine whether both men's and women's teams play finals this season.
The Mustangs women play host to fifth-placed Sutherland on Saturday and back-up against ladder-leaders Manly on Sunday.
Coach Mark Wawszkowicz said the team are focusing on the Sutherland game and believe it's a game they can win.
"We've got an awesome opportunity to put ourselves in the play-offs and the great thing is that we control our own path from here," he said.
"Our complete focus is on Sutherland on Saturday night, that's the game we think we can get.
"They are missing Lauren Nicholson because she is playing for the Opals, we think if we are going to do anything in the play-offs we need to win the game Saturday night."
10 of the 16 teams in the NBL1 East competition are still in contention for a play-off spot, Maitland are in seventh with a 10 and six record.
"We do put pressure on ourselves, because despite the improvements we've made this year, If we don't win any other games we've still tripled what we did last year, but now that we've put ourselves in this position it's like okay, these opportunities don't come along everyday," Wawszkowicz said.
"We've got two fantastic imports and a really committed group of local players and we don't want to squander the opportunity.
"We're in a prime position to make it into the top-eight, first time in 22 years it would be for the women's program in the top league."
Maitland's two US imports combined for a comfortable victory against 11th placed Central Coast on Saturday, June 24 at the Federation Centre.
Sydney Hunter registered a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds whilst recent arrival Madison Washington scored 20 points.
Maitland shot out to an eight point lead after the first quarter and led 35-29 at half-time.
"We could have played better but it's nice in a way to be able to have a comfortable win where we didn't have to be completely flat out to get it and didn't have to play our best," Wawszkowicz said.
The men's side have won six-straight matches and play fourth-placed Sutherland on Saturday night.
The Sharks are two wins ahead of Maitland having played an extra match, while the Mustangs are sixth, ahead by points differential from Hills and Newcastle.
Mustangs veteran Jack Edwards said a win against Sutherland is vital to their top-four play-off hopes.
"If we want to try and creep into that top-four then Saturday night against Sutherland is probably the biggest game of the year for us," he said.
Maitland face a busy fixture list, playing double-headers over consecutive weekends and Edwards said the team will rely on their depth.
"I think we're the only team in the comp who are 12 deep, so we can play any one of our 12 players for 20 odd minutes and it's no different to having our starters on," he said.
"We're pretty lucky we've got that much depth and I know it gives Luke (Boyle) headaches every game trying to pick or work out who's going to start and who's going to get the minutes."
Edwards is in his 10th season with Maitland and captained the side against rivals Central Coast on Saturday, June 24.
Matt Gray scored a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Mustangs beat the Crusaders 81-82.
Maitland led by a point at half-time and 69-57 at the end of the third quarter before the Crusaders staged a late comeback.
In the final play of the game, Crusaders point guard Aaron Lawton scored from beyond the three-point line to narrow the margin.
"First halves haven't been too great for us this year, but our our second halves, particularly in the last I'd say four or five games we've been nothing short of outstanding in that second-half," Edwards said.
"We got out by about I think it was 17 against Central Coast on the weekend with four minutes to go I think we just switched off a little bit and they hit some shots.
"But we sort of did enough work early in that second-half to give us a bit of a lead."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.