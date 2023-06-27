The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs host Sutherland and Manly in vital NBL1 East double-header

By Ben Carr
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
The Maitland Mustangs are pushing for a finals spot and host Sutherland and Manly this weekend in crucial matches. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Maitland host Sutherland and Manly this weekend in a vital double-header that could determine whether both men's and women's teams play finals this season.

