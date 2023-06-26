Angus Craig has been remembered as a caring brother, a loving boyfriend and a goofy friend at his funeral following the Greta bus crash.
The 28-year-old's life was celebrated at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee on the NSW South Coast on June 26.
"Angus you have left behind a chain of broken hearts," the funeral celebrant and family friend Narelle Harding said.
Angus was one of 10 people killed in the June 11 tragedy after attending a wedding in the Hunter Valley.
Loved ones shared touching memories in the live-streamed service, which was watched by people around Australia as well as the United States, Cyprus, United Kingdom, New Zealand and Canada.
Angus was a few months off becoming an uncle, and his sister Georgia spoke of the family's pain losing him, flanked by her parents Duncan and Tobi.
"How cruel is this loss," she said. "A lovely, well-mannered, gorgeous boy who had matured incredibly to a fun-loving, responsible, thoughtful and good-looking man, has been lost."
Georgia said her brother "had the closest relationship with mum and dad as well as myself".
"We joke that he was politically correct before political correctness was discovered," she said.
"He was a last minute guru and always seemed to get away with it.
"Christmas shopping on Christmas eve, but then would amaze everyone with very thoughtful, appropriate gifts come that morning.
"He loved his family so much."
Angus studied mechanical engineering in Wollongong, then lived and worked in Singleton, where he joined the Roosters AFL club, before moving to Brisbane to work fly-in, fly-out with BHP.
He had recently moved in with his girlfriend Bella, who said Angus had not even remembered his new postcode yet. She said they were were "so excited to be starting this new chapter of our life".
"It's so hard to put into words the immeasurable impact Angus had on my life and even harder to accept the fact that we have all lost such a beautiful kind and exuberant soul," she said.
"He was up for any adventure no matter how quirky and he loved to have a dance.
She said Angus would leave for work on Monday mornings and return on Thursdays, which quickly became her favorite day.
"Angus was one to always look on the bright side of life, and when I was feeling sad or going through a difficult time, he'd tell me 'tomorrow will be better. I promise'," Bella said.
"My tomorrows look different now and it breaks my heart that our time was cut too short.
"So when I'm feeling sad, when my emotions feel overwhelming and the world feels a bit dull, I will remind myself that tomorrow will be better.
"I will know that I am forever a better person for having loved and been loved by you Angus."
Childhood friend Shaun managed to muster a few laughs with his funny stories about Angus.
"This is speech I never imagined I'd need to write," he said. "I'd always pictured us in our 90s racing our motorised scooters around a nursing home.
"You were a goofy, dorky, awkward kid who always made everyone's heart melt in an instant. I'm not sure of anyone who did not love you.
"On an old phone I had a note that was labeled 'dumb s--- Angus says'. This was unfortunately lost on that phone, but there is one I do remember.
"We were driving along a country road coming back from a 21st in Wagga. You were staring out the window and you said 'I would hate to be a horse. It's so cold outside'.
"I just looked at you and smiled and laughed.
"As a kid I hated when you went away on holidays without me.
"I would always miss you, but I would love when you returned. I especially love the stupid presents you would buy me from all over the world.
"You have now gone on one final holiday from which you won't be returning, but I know that you'll be sitting there waiting for me with some stupid present, a big, corny smile on your face and arms wide open for a big Angus cuddle.
"I love you Angus, and I know we'll meet again."
A letter from Angus's BHP work colleagues was read at the service, while mum Tobi recited a poem picked out by UK relatives.
Cousin Chris also recorded a video from the UK reading a poem he wrote titled 'Dear Angus'.
The funeral comes after the victims' bodies were released to next of kin following the police investigation into the bus crash.
The life of Singleton woman Rebecca Mullen will be celebrated by her family and friends at a service at Singleton Civic Centre on June 28.
A funeral for Kane Symons will be held in South Hobart on July 2.
Two people remain in John Hunter Hospital after the June 11 bus crash, Hunter New England Health has confirmed. Both are in a stable condition.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.