Budding cooks will have a chance to sample the best this Thursday when Maitland libraries host a special event featuring three renowned chefs.
Expect a culinary extravaganza as former Masterchef contestants Brendan Pang, Reece Hignell and Hayden Quinn showcase their skills in cooking demonstrations.
Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a special tasting whilst hearing from the chefs as they discuss their books and cooking tips.
The Perth-based Pang who specialises in Chinese-Mauritian food, will also launch his new book This Is A Book About Noodles.
Since appearing on Masterchef, Mayfield's Reece Hignell owns and runs Cakeboi in Hamilton and released a book of his classic desert recipes last year.
TV cooking personality Hayden Quinn will emcee the evening at Gillieston Heights Community Hub.
Quinn appeared on Masterchef's season three in 2012 and has appeared in TV shows such as Surfing the Menu and has released two books. Signed books will be available for purchase on the night.
The event starts at 5pm on Thursday and tickets are $20.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.