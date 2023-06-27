Thornton made it seven points in four matches with a 2-1 win against Belmont Swansea on Friday night.
The Redbacks remain bottom of Northern League One but have closed the gap on the Belswans to one point.
Diego Cerda and Coby Jenkinson scored the goals for the Redbacks, Jenkinson scoring three goals in his last four games.
Cerda opened the scoring at Thornton Oval in the 37th minute and the home side doubled their advantage a minute later through Jenkinson.
The Redbacks endured a nervy second-half when Belmont Swansea narrowed the gap shortly before half-time.
"Both goals were nice build-up, multiple passes, nice and direct, which I was pleased to see," Thornton coach Nima Nikfarjam told Northern NSW Football.
"We stuck to the process and made those chances to score."
The Redbacks temporarily moved up to eighth on the ladder before a 5-2 win to Cessnock against Wallsend returned them to the bottom.
On a congested table, Thornton are two points behind South Cardiff in fifth. The Redbacks host the Gunners this Friday night at Thornton Oval with a win vital to improving their finals chances. Kick-off is at 8.15pm
Northern NSW Football have announced the Northern League One grand-final will be played at Johnston Park in West Wallsend on Saturday, September 30. There are nine regular season rounds still to play before the finals.
In other news:
