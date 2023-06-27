Police divers search in Hunter River at Maitland

Two police divers from Sydney were conducting a search in the Hunter River below the Belmore Bridge in Maitland on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were unable to disclose what the divers were searching for, but were able to confirm it did not involve a body or missing person.
They said the search, co-ordinated with local police, follows a tip off from the public.
The divers who entered the water on the Lorn side of the river shortly before 2pm were searching just downstream of the bridge in about three to five metres of water.
In other news:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.