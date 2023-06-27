The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police divers search in Hunter River at Maitland

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two police divers from Sydney were conducting a search in the Hunter River below the Belmore Bridge in Maitland on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.