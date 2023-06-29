NAIDOC WEEK
METFORD
NAIDOC Week is on next week, and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council is celebrating on Monday, July 3 with a peaceful Celebration of Existence March from Maitland Court House (9.30am for a 10am start), followed by food and activities at the land council office, Chelmsford Drive, Metford, from 12pm to 4pm.
STREET EATS
CHISHOLM
Give yourself a break from cooking on Friday night with a pitstop at Chisholm's Whitewater Adventure Park from 5pm. A fleet of food trucks will be stationed at the park, ready to serve up all sorts of tasty treats, as part of council's regular Street Eats program. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-chisholm-2.
ONE DAY SALE
THE LEVEE
This Saturday it's all about big bargains and delightful discounts during The Levee's annual One Day Sale. More than 45 retailers across The Levee are taking part in the sale, and shoppers can enter into the draw to win a $5000 shopping spree by spending as little as $20 at one of the participating stores. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-levee-one-day-sale.
In other news:
CHURCH MARKETS
THORNTON
Head to the grounds of St Michael's Anglican Church this Saturday between 8am and 3pm to check out a great little market. From plants and jewellery to home baked goods and Devonshire tea, there's so much to see and sample.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
On Sunday, Maitland's monthly community markets return to Maitland Showground from 9am to 1pm. With 84 acres of showground to fill, there's a huge range of stallholders to see, selling everything from bric-a-brac and gifts to food, entertainment and more.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
