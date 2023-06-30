Bolwarra resident and published author Ruth Buggy has had her lifelong dream of becoming a published author fulfilled.
She will launch her second children's picture book Piranha Mouse this Saturday after five years of many drafts and late nights of writing.
Drawing from some real-life experiences, the picture book tells the quirky tale of imagination, working together, overcoming fears, creativity and dreaming big.
Although not all of the elements of the story is based on truth, Ruth said the inspiration came from when a mouse plague went through her family's home.
"I was laying there one night and all I could hear was the scratching sounds in the walls," she said.
"I remember there was a gheko on the ceiling and it looked terrified so that's how this story came about."
Her two sons often asking her what the noises were that they could hear in the walls and in their bedside draws.
"They would say 'what are those noises mummy' and that's why I've brought characters such as the bear and the lion into the story," she said.
Former Maitland resident and illustrator Graham Davidson helped bring Ruth's vision to life with his vibrant illustrations and said he first got into animation when he was 15.
"I write my own picture books myself but I always love doing illustrations for other author's picture books," he said.
Ruth who trusted in Graham's work said she also had some input with the illustrations.
"I asked Graham if the two characters could wear echidna and lion slippers because they were the slippers that my two sons used to wear," she said.
Another element was the lion wearing a medal, which was inspired by Ruth's grandson who she described as brave.
"There are some fantastic illustrations in the book that Graham did that really brings the story to life," Ruth said.
Graham said the illustrations took him about six months to do.
"The picture book starts with dark, almost scary illustrations, and then the colours change to bright illustrations with a happy ending," he said.
Ruth who has had a number of careers said throughout all of those careers she has never stopped writing.
"I have always loved writing ever since I was nine-years-old," she said.
She attended Nilo Infants, Maitland Primary School and Maitland Girl's High and said the teachers at Maitland Primary School influenced her writing in a positive way.
"I remember the first column I wrote for my third class teacher which was about a little lizard and I guess my passion seemed to grow from that," she said.
Piranha Mouse will be launched this Saturday, July 1 at Maitland's Niche Cafe at 10am.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
