Shopaholics can rejoice as The Levee's annual One Day Sale returns this Saturday, July 1.
Discounts and exclusive offers at dozens of shops across The Levee lifestyle precinct are just the tip of the iceberg for eager shoppers, who can snag a $5000 shopping spree by spending $20 or more at one of the 45 plus retailers taking part.
The Levee Public Programs officer David Graham said The Levee "boasts a bit of something for everyone", from "surf gear for the summer months and tabletop games to great gifts, fashion, homewares and more".
"Our One Day Sale incentive is all about attracting people into the city centre, where they can support local, snag a bargain, grab a bite to eat and really make a day of it," Mr Graham said.
"On top of great offers and massive discounts, The Levee Shared Zone will be playing host to roving performers between 10am and 1pm."
To win the $5000 shopping spree at The Levee, all shoppers need to do is spend $20 or more at one of the participating stores and enter online by following the simple steps on their receipt.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said initiatives like the One Day Sale help "drum up support for local business owners".
"The Levee is full of fantastic small businesses, and through initiatives like the One Day Sale, council is playing a key role in attracting shoppers to the precinct.
"It's all about putting money back into the local economy, and what better way to do that than with a great cash prize to give away."
For more information on participating stores and how to enter the cash giveaway, visit www.thelevee.com.au/one-day-sale.
