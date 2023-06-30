June 30, 2023, marks the bicentenary of an historic land grant which set the foundations of a grand Hunter estate. The 2030 acre Bolwarra Estate nestled on the richly fertile alluvial flats of Bolwarra.
These flats were considered to have the best soil for agriculture in the colony.
They were covered by an almost impenetrable brush with towering cedar, rosewood and fig trees, covered in vines, including the glossy leaves and purple fruit of the vine later called "Bolwarra Vine"( or native guava).
The traditional carers of the land, the Wonnarua, continued to use large areas of the remaining brush as a food source and meeting place.
It was cultivation agriculture that was to change the landscape for ever. Land was cleared for farms that favoured the settlers but at a heavy cost to the traditional custodians.
It was a letter in August 1819 to the colonial Governor Lachlan Macquarie that began the path to the Bolwarra Estate land grant.
The opening of the Hunter Valley to settlement created a land grab by wealthy people from England.
An area was surveyed and the grant forming the Bolwarra Estate stretched between the Hunter River at Oakhampton and The Hunter River at Pitnacree.
John Brown must have been a man of some wealth or status in England as in 1822 he was able to negotiate a grant of 2000 acres.
Mr Brown was guided to his grant - his aboriginal guide called the place Bulwarra meaning place of light. Slab huts were built but were no match for regular floods.
In a few years two houses and a barn were built. When the estate was purchased by Richard Jones Bolwarra House would be built.
In 1821 when farming began on the estate, the farms were quite small and began in clearings made by cedar cutters.
These farms were gradually increased as trees were felled and then burned when dry, but much of the thick brush remained and people moved around the estate following the wallaby tracks or a bridle track that developed across the estate.
In those years before ferries and bridges the bridle track became a cart track and the route to the Paterson Plains, leading to Port Stephens, the Manning Valley and eventually Port Macquarie.
John Brown continued logging the valuable trees which brought him into conflict with the governor who had previously regarded all trees the property of the government and had required permission for logging to occur and for which he received payment for each tree.
Mr Brown, a timber merchant, and others now in possession of land argued the trees on their properties belonged to them.
Over the next 200 years Bolwarra flats were cleared for farming and carved up and sold off, leaving on a small acreage the historic Bolwarra House and barn.
Bolwarra House saw several changes over the years until its present modern villa design by noted Maitland architect W H Pender for the Corner family in 1919.
Tom McLean is the grandson of the owners of Bolwarra House from 1920 to 1970.
