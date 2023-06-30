The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our History

Friday, June 30 marks 200 years of Bolwarra Estate

By Tom McLean
June 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bolwarra House before the Corner Family turned it into a modern villa in 1919. The architect was W H Pender.
Bolwarra House before the Corner Family turned it into a modern villa in 1919. The architect was W H Pender.

June 30, 2023, marks the bicentenary of an historic land grant which set the foundations of a grand Hunter estate. The 2030 acre Bolwarra Estate nestled on the richly fertile alluvial flats of Bolwarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.