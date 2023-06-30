It's that time of year again when marmalade-makers need to strike while the citrus is ripe.
Entrants in the annual Church Street Spring Fair marmalade competition are being urged to start their preserves now, while winter citrus fruits are at their best.
The highly contested competition will be judged at the spring fair (October 13 and 14) by expert judge Aisla Stewart on the Friday.
This year, the categories are orange marmalade, lime marmalade, marmalade with a twist (such as alcohol or chilli), two citrus fruit marmalade and any other citrus marmalade.
Ms Stewart will take colour, aroma, appearance, consistency and flavour into account when judging.
Competition coordinator Margaret Guy said the trick to a great marmalade is to cut the rind extremely finely, although it takes some time.
"That's not a trick I use because I don't have the patience to do it," she said.
Ms Guy first became involved in the world of jams more than 50 years ago when she turned the plums from a tree in her backyard into a delicious preserve.
Jars need to be delivered to Brough House between 10am and 12pm on Thursday, October 12 in time for judging on October 13.
The cost is $1 per jar, payable on delivery. There is a maximum of three entries per category per person.
Entry forms will be available on the Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses Facebook page and hard copies will be available at the houses.
Request a digital copy by contacting margaret_edith_guy@hotmail.com.
Entry forms are due to Brough House or via email by Thursday, October 5.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
