Hero or pawn Les Darcy was no ordinary boxer

Peter FitzSimons' book, The Ballard of Les Darcy (2009) paints a picture of a man who was the epitome of every young woman's dreams, a dashing Adonis, intelligent, strong (but gentle), protective and a good provider. Importantly, he loved his mother.
In Maitland it is almost sacrilege to suggest otherwise, but is this a realistic appraisal of Les or was he just an average young bloke trying to do no more than make a quid the best way he knew how? In Les' case, with his fists.
One thing is certain, James Leslie Darcy was no ordinary young man. He was arguably the best middleweight boxer in the world but sadly, never became World Champion, as is falsely eulogised on the base of his statue in King Edward Park in East Maitland.
There is of course the counter view that he was a coward and a charlatan, a shirker, who stowed away on a steamer bound for the United States from Newcastle on the eve of the first Conscription Referendum in late October 1916.
Contemporary authors have argued that Les' mother wouldn't sign his enlistment papers, and this may have been true save that he was to turn 21 two days after his furtive departure.
He no longer needed her permission.
His behaviour in the US is on occasion also questionable. That he took American citizenship, forsaking his Australian allegiance in order to secure fights, might well suggest a selfish disregard for what was happening elsewhere in the world.
The assertion that he would cross into Canada and enlist there after securing the World Championship belt is largely anecdotal.
That political pressure was applied from across the Pacific is acknowledged. Les was after all exactly what Billy Hughes wanted in order to entice the young men of Australia to the killing fields of France and Flanders.
Equally, there were vested interests pulling strings in Australia, men like 'Snowy' Baker and 'Huge Deal' McIntosh who had become financially dependent on the money train generated by Darcy's popularity and boxing prowess.
Equally, one wonders if the advice given to Les from his family priest, the redoubtable Father Cody, was free from religious, social and political prejudice.
Was Les therefore a protagonist or a victim or perhaps both?
Sadly, we'll never know as he died in Memphis, Tennessee on 24 May 1917, his life cut short by pneumonia brought on by septicaemia and endocarditis. His dream of the middleweight world title was unfulfilled.
His decision to leave Australia secretly, in breach of the War Precautions Act, provided the controversy (and enemies in high places) without which no folk hero is complete.
His lonely death gave him an aura of martyrdom. So powerful a legend did he become that 50 years after his death, flags flew at half-mast on Stradbroke in the valley of the Paterson River, the place of his birth. A memorial was unveiled by the Governor General Sir William McKell.
A hundred years after his death, James Leslie Darcy still inspires the pens of Australian nationalist writers.
