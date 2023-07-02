The Maitland Mercury
Hero or pawn Les Darcy was no ordinary boxer

By Kevin Short
Updated July 2 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 10:00am
Les Darcy and his sweetheart Winnie O'Sullivan. Pictures: National Library of Australia and National Museum of Australia
Peter FitzSimons' book, The Ballard of Les Darcy (2009) paints a picture of a man who was the epitome of every young woman's dreams, a dashing Adonis, intelligent, strong (but gentle), protective and a good provider. Importantly, he loved his mother.

