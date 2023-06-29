The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council plans for rapid growth with Local Housing Strategy

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:30pm
An aerial shot of the fast growing Gillieston Heights area. Picture supplied
Maitland City Council has adopted a key housing plan to map-out the next 20 years of population growth in the city.

