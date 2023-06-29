Maitland City Council has adopted a key housing plan to map-out the next 20 years of population growth in the city.
The Maitland Local Housing Strategy 2041 is a plan to drive the city towards higher density affordable housing.
The council also adopted the Rural Land Strategy 2041 at a meeting on Tuesday, June 27.
Infrastructure concerns remain despite Maitland City Council adopting a plan to accommodate 54,800 residents by the year 2041.
Councillor Peter Garnham said the documents will assist council planning as the city faces pressures with public roads and transport.
"It's documents like these that are in front of everybody's eyes that assist with that," he said.
Councillor Ben Whiting said with the city's population projected to double he is unsure if the city will be able to keep up with infrastructure demands.
"We will be under a lot of pressure, as pointed out, people have already spoken about schools, there's major transport issues we will face," he said.
"There's reluctance we should be showing in moving that way (increasing housing supply) without the infrastructure to back that growth.
"I also recognise that as an arm of the state government, local government, we are sort of bound to follow their policies in terms of housing."
The housing strategy has been shaped by the NSW government's Housing 2041, a state-wide plan to guide housing supply and affordability.
Maitland's current population is 90,230. The latest population projections, released by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, indicate an average annual growth rate of 2.4 per cent to over 144,500 residents by 2041 - a total growth of 61 per cent.
This will require an additional 25,200 new dwellings between 2021 and 2041.
Councillor Ben Mitchell described the document as "balanced".
"I don't love everything in there, but I don't let the perfect get in the way of the good," he said.
"I do like these sorts of documents because they give all stakeholders including the wider community a bit more certainty on what's coming down the road."
The plan highlights Maitland's ageing population, the number of residents aged 65 and above is estimated to increase from 13,500 in 2021 to 28,300 by 2041.
The Rural Land Strategy will guide how the council responds to the pressures on rural land while increasing economic opportunity and protecting the natural, ecological and scenic quality of rural areas.
Councillor Sally Halliday said the strategy was important in highlighting the need for safeguards between rural and urban land.
"I love the fact that you (council staff) were bringing up the peri-urban interface and that land needs to be safeguarded between rural and urban land and acknowledging that's often where the area of conflict is in communities and that it needs to be addressed now - we have never addressed it," she said.
Addressing council in public access, Jan Davis from Hunter Environment Lobby criticised the two documents for missing key information.
"These related to biodiversity and natural ecosystems and centred around the importance of biodiversity protection," she said.
"Unless there is a real impetuous to real change and to help change community perceptions of the importance of biodiversity and natural values we will lose a valuable opportunity."
