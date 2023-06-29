The Maitland Mercury
Girl Guide power - Maitland and District Historical Society talk on guide's centenary

Updated June 29 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:36pm
Historian and former Guide leader Sue Folpp will speak on 100 years of Girl Guides in Maitland.
The Maitland and District Historical Society's next guest speaker will be Sue Folpp, whose talk will be on "One Hundred Years of the Girl Guides in Maitland".

