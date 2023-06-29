The Maitland and District Historical Society's next guest speaker will be Sue Folpp, whose talk will be on "One Hundred Years of the Girl Guides in Maitland".
She will speak on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 5.30pm in the society's rooms, at 3 Cathedral St, Maitland.
One of the oldest Guide units in Australia, the Maitland Guides, are celebrating 100 years of continuous guiding this year.
There have been many outstanding community members who believed in the benefits of Guiding for the girls and women of Maitland.
Through girl-led programs championing fun, friendship and adventure, Girl Guides has empowered girls and young women to find their voice, discover their potential, explore possibilities and make a genuine difference in their world.
Sue has been involved with Girl Guides for 43 years. She was an adult leader at 1st Maitland Girl Guides from 1990 to 2004 and has continued to support Maitland Guides, International and Trefoil since.
She was on the organising committee for the 60th and 75th anniversaries and is involved in the 100th anniversary as well.
Historical Society members and members of the general public are welcome to attend this talk. There is no need to book a seat, but the society asks attendees for a $5 donation to cover the costs of supper (sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, tea and coffee) before and after the talk.
