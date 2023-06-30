The delicious aroma of lasagne is wafting down William Street for a good cause - the Rotary Club of East Maitland is cooking up a storm to raise money for the Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy Fund.
The club has already sold all 75 lasagnes being cooked today to help top up the fund, which supports the victims of the Greta bus crash and their families.
Within eight minutes of the club advertising the lasagnes on Facebook for $40 each, they sold out.
So far, the fund has raised 93 per cent of its $1 million goal, with $928,217 from 1695 donations. If you would like to contribute, visit the website.
Rotary Club of East Maitland member Nicole Crick said it's very important to the club to contribute to the bus tragedy fund.
"In one way or another, all of our club members have been affected by this tragedy," she said.
"Everyone knows someone, or knows someone who knows someone who was affected by this tragedy."
Ms Crick is well known in the community for her delicious lasagnes, and suggested the fundraiser idea as she wanted to do something to help.
The club has 18 members and friends volunteering on the lasagne project. They will be at East Maitland Uniting Church kitchen all day making the delicious donations.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
