Rotary Club of East Maitland hosts lasagne fundraiser for Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy fund

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 30 2023 - 11:30am
The Rotary Club of East Maitland is cooking all day Friday, June 30 to raise money for the Rotary Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy fund. Picture supplied.
The delicious aroma of lasagne is wafting down William Street for a good cause - the Rotary Club of East Maitland is cooking up a storm to raise money for the Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy Fund.

