Friends of an East Maitland woman recently diagnosed with cancer have rallied behind her to raise money for her family while she undergoes radiation therapy five days a week.
Carlie Carey, 33, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue in April.
She and husband Mitch have three daughters, one, four and eight-years-old.
An online auction full of donations from Maitland businesses has been put together to help the Carey family financially while Carlie undergoes radiation therapy, which will be until at least mid August. She will then undergo months of intensive physiotherapy and speech pathology.
Auction organiser and friend Michelle Harvey said she hopes the 33 auction items will raise at least $7000.
"This money will help the Carey family with medical expenses and will hopefully help to keep life as normal as possible for their three little girls - we want them to keep enjoying their sport," she said.
"There's never a good time to get cancer, but having it show up so early in life, and just as Carlie was due to return to work from maternity leave was certainly not ideal."
Ms Harvey said the Day in the Hunter package on offer, which includes two wine tastings, eight bottles and a hot air balloon experience, is a definite highlight of the auction.
Other exciting items on offer are handmade items from the Carey's family and friends, supply and installation of a ceiling fan from East Maitland Electrical, a string of freshwater pearls from Baileys Showcase Jewellers, Tina White artworks, hairdressing and facial vouchers from local salons, vouchers for gymnastics, Maitland Pool, That Yoga Place, Hunter Valley Karate and a round of golf.
"Carlie is always the first to put her hand up to make a meal for a friend who is struggling, or to offer a lift for a child to get to netball practice," Ms Harvey said.
"Carlie and Mitch are both life long locals who have always supported others in their community, so it was never a question whether their friends and family would step up and support them."
Ms Harvey said it's been "beautiful" to see how the community has rallied around the Careys so far.
"The GoFundMe has generated over $15,000 and we hope that as donations there slow, the auction will fill that income gap."
To check out the auction or make a bid, visit https://airauctioneer.com/carliecarey2023. The auction closes on Thursday, July 29.
To view or make a donation to the GoFundMe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
