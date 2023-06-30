VIDEO: Police release CCTV after alleged break and enters in Thornton and Edgeworth

Police have released CCTV footage of a man as investigations continue into two alleged break and enters in Thornton and Edgeworth earlier this month.
The first incident is reported to have occurred about 2.30am on Monday, June 5 when a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Thomas Coke Drive, Thornton, stealing a cash box.
The other is believed to have occurred about 11.55pm on Wednesday, June 14. Police were told a man broke into a supermarket at the intersection of Main Road and Callan Street, Edgeworth, and stole a cash box.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding each incident with initial inquiries suggesting they may be linked.
As inquiries continue, detectives have released CCTV footage of a man who may be able assist with the investigation.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, wearing a white face mask, black and white hooded jumper with writing down both sides, gloves, grey shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
