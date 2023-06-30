The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch
Police

VIDEO: Police release CCTV after alleged break and enters in Thornton and Edgeworth

Updated June 30 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released CCTV footage of a man as investigations continue into two alleged break and enters in Thornton and Edgeworth earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.