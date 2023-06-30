Mr Seccombe said it has been a privilege and honour to be the CEO, serving members and working with an incredible team over the years. "The Mutual Bank is embedded in Maitland's rich history, and I am so proud to have played a part in this organisation since the eighties," he said. "I have enjoyed it immensely, meeting so many wonderful people, hearing their stories. Helping where we could during tough times. Sharing in the celebrations and the 'wins'."