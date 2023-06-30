The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mutual Bank CEO Geoff Seccombe is banking on retirement

Updated June 30 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Seccombe has called it a day at The Mutual after 34 years. Picture supplied.
Geoff Seccombe has called it a day at The Mutual after 34 years. Picture supplied.

The Mutual Bank's long-serving CEO Geoff Seccombe retires today after more than 34 years with the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.