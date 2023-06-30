The Mutual Bank's long-serving CEO Geoff Seccombe retires today after more than 34 years with the organisation.
Mr Seccombe started his banking career with the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney (now NAB) in 1974. In 1989 he joined the team of nine people at the Maitland Mutual Building Society which then managed assets of $20 million.
Mr Seccombe was appointed CEO of Maitland Mutual Building Society (now The Mutual Bank) in 1994 and under his leadership The Mutual Bank now employs more than 100 people and manages assets of more than $1 billion.
Mr Seccombe said it has been a privilege and honour to be the CEO, serving members and working with an incredible team over the years. "The Mutual Bank is embedded in Maitland's rich history, and I am so proud to have played a part in this organisation since the eighties," he said. "I have enjoyed it immensely, meeting so many wonderful people, hearing their stories. Helping where we could during tough times. Sharing in the celebrations and the 'wins'."
Mr Seccombe said some of his career highlights at The Mutual Bank included always putting people before profit; introducing digital banking solutions; moving the bank's head office into a landmark building at Green Hills; achieving $1 billion in assets under management and successfully steering the organisation through the Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19 Pandemic.
He thanked the community for its continued support of The Mutual Bank.
The Mutual Bank's Board Chair Steve Meyn praised Mr Seccombe's leadership over a period of extraordinary growth for The Mutual Bank. "Geoff was only our seventh CEO in our rich 135-year history and under Geoff's steady leadership we have achieved consistent, sustainable growth," he said.
Paterson MP, Meryl Swanson, praised Mr Seccombe in Federal Parliament recently, describing him as a "pillar of the community". "He has truly dedicated his life to the finance industry and the people who not only make it up, but benefit from it," she said. "His remarkable tenure is undoubtedly a record, a testament to his unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership."
Along with his long tenure at the Hunter-based bank, Mr Seccombe's community service has included Rotary, St Peter's Parish Council, a Trustee of Church property for the Diocese of Newcastle, Maitland Chamber of Commerce, Maitland City Council Roads Committee and Maitland Show Society.
Mr Seccombe plans to enjoy his retirement on his lucerne and angus beef cattle farm with his wife Marilyn, while continuing his community involvement.
Mark Williams takes up tenure as The Mutual Bank's CEO on 1 July 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.