Detectives are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into two alleged arson incidents in the Hunter Valley region last year.
Three trucks parked on Elderslie Road at Branxton, were allegedly set alight on the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022 between 9pm and 9.30pm, destroying two of the trucks and significantly damaging the third.
On Thursday, February 16, 2023 at about 11.25pm, a fourth truck parked at the same location was allegedly set on fire, resulting in the vehicle being destroyed.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fires which are being treated as suspicious and are believed to be linked.
Investigators urge anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
