Investigation continues for two alleged arson incidents in the Hunter

Updated June 30 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
INVESTIGATION: Three trucks parked on Elderslie Road at Branxton, were allegedly set alight on the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022. Picture supplied
Detectives are appealing for public assistance as investigations continue into two alleged arson incidents in the Hunter Valley region last year.

