Imagine sitting in one of the Hunter's oldest courthouses.
You feel a cold breath behind you and the hairs on the back of your neck stand to attention. Was it a ghost or just a breeze?
Newcastle Ghost Tours is returning to Stroud Courthouse this weekend to bring ghost hunters some spooky experiences and shine a spotlight on the town's paranormal activity.
Tour operator Renata Daniel said the justice, punishment and trauma that happened within the courthouse has helped make it a paranormal hotspot.
"We actually set people in places where people would be sitting while a court is in operation... Everyone is in that environment of being in the space of a different time and we go through the whole thing... They've had some really interesting experiences," she said.
"Stroud is a very historic town, it's got some real major connections to the beginnings of this whole area and the Hunter region.
The tour, on Saturday July 1, will also take people through the St Johns Church's Cemetery and the historic Quambi House.
Each of these sites will bring a different experience.
K2 Metres, rem pods, tripwires and a spirit box will be used to communicate with ghosts.
Headstones at the cemetery will provide an insight into Stroud's history and there could be a ghostly experience, or a few.
"A lot of places that have a lot of associated trauma or history, where there's been sadness, hold energy and hold the emotions within them," Ms Daniel said.
"When you set up an environment where you're trying to tap into that often a lot of stories come forward."
The vibe at Quambi House - a former school and family home - is usually more positive.
"There are so many layers that we can tap into when we go into a building like that. Quambi is unique because it doesn't have power, there's no electricity so when we use our devices it's the most brilliant place to work because we don't have electrical interference," Ms Daniel said.
Ms Daniel has brought the tour to Stroud for the past four years. She enjoys sharing the town's history as much as the paranormal interactions.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Stroud Historical Society. Click here for more information.
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
