In the early hours of Friday morning, 63 people set out on a darkened road from McDonald Jones Stadium bound for Manly.
They are walking across the weekend for The Big Three Trek to coincide with the NRL's Beanies for Brain Cancer Round, which raises money for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
The group will arrive at Four Pines Park in Sydney's northern beaches after a 150km journey and thousands of dollars raised.
The trek is hoping to raise $250,000 for brain cancer research.
Founder Luke Alexander said the support was "incredible" as the event, now in its third consecutive year, grew "year after year".
"A lot of the people [walking] have been touched by brain cancer in some way so to see everyone come together and get behind the cause is what it's all about," Mr Alexander told the NRL.com.
Foundation co-founder, Kirralee Hughes, told ACM support out of Newcastle has been "simply amazing."
"A lot of people are hurting at the moment with the cost of living and we are just so grateful for everyone who supports us," she said.
Place manager of Newcastle's The Station, Sally Leacy, is just one of the people taking on the trek.
Her fundraising goal of $5000 has already been surpassed. On Friday afternoon, her page sat just shy of $8000.
The NRL's Beanies for Brain Cancer round kicked off on Thursday night. It hopes to raise $3.5 million for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the initiative was an "extraordinary measure" of backing rugby league fans.
"Mark's dedication continues to highlight what an extraordinary person he is, and the public's support of his story and his foundation are also great examples of the rugby league community coming together for an important cause," Mr Abdo said.
Since 2017, seven rounds of the initiative have raised over $19 million. The one millionth beanie is expected to be sold in the 2023 round.
"That's one million opportunities for life-changing research which rugby league through the Mark Hughes Foundation has provided," Mr Abdo said.
Founder and former Newcastle Knights premiership player Mark Hughes said sales of beanies contributed to "better research" but more funds were needed to complete the work.
"[This has] brought together the best experts in the field to collaborate for a cure and change the lives of thousands of patients diagnosed with brain cancer each year," he said.
"This drives critical research, education and health care improvements at a national scale."
Games will be played in Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Canberra, Townsville and Brisbane.
Beanies can be bought at Lowes Australia stores or online at www.markhughesfoundation.com.au.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
