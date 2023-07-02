The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Early dominance sets up Maitland Pickers 48-22 win against Lakes United

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 2 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pickers halfback Brock Lamb scored a personal tally of 24 points against Lakes United on Saturday, July 1. Picture file
Pickers halfback Brock Lamb scored a personal tally of 24 points against Lakes United on Saturday, July 1. Picture file

A rampaging first-half from Maitland on Saturday has set-up a 48-22 win against Lakes United in round 14 of the Newcastle RL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.