A rampaging first-half from Maitland on Saturday has set-up a 48-22 win against Lakes United in round 14 of the Newcastle RL.
The Pickers led 30-6 at half-time before the Seagulls staged a mini-comeback in the second-half.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry was left unimpressed with handling errors and ill discipline while he praised Lakes for their second-half response.
Lantry said the Pickers put in one of their best performances of the season in the first-half before falling away after half-time.
"To the guys credit I though they were tremendous in the opening 40 minutes, 30-6 and we should probably go on and win the game 50-6," he said.
"Two things, you need to pay plenty of credit to your opposition because at 30-6 they probably could have come out and gone through the motions and conceded in a sense.
"But they came out and probably were the better team in the second-half without a doubt."
Halfback Brock Lamb and backrower Reid Alchin scored doubles for the Pickers as they traveled to Cahill Oval to take on the ninth-placed Seagulls.
Lamb scored 24 points for the visitors, landing eight from eight with the boot.
The win maintains Maitland's four point lead over Wyong on the competition ladder.
Lantry said it was disappointing his side relinquished momentum to Lakes after such a good opening half.
"It's hard to get going at 30-6 when you come out at half-time but the concerning part was Lakes bombed a try about the 20 minute mark into the second-half and they score that and kick the goal, it's 30-22 with 20 to go," he said.
"It's an eight-point ballgame when you're in complete control of the match and all of a sudden the ascendancy was ripped away from us and we couldn't wrestle the momentum back."
The Pickers next play on Saturday, July 22 after a bye next week and then a competition bye round the following weekend.
Lantry said while it is not ideal to have such a long period in between matches this late in the season, it will allow for the side to rest after a host of injuries in recent weeks.
"A lot of our outside backs are down and out at the moment," he said. "Dan Langbride out, Luke Knight out, Matt Soper-Lawler out and then we lost Will Nieuwenhuise 10 minutes before half-time yesterday in a real awkward sort of tackle as well."
Regular backrower Harrison Spruce was shifted to the centres while Riley Yates made his first-grade debut.
In reserve-grade, the Pickers had a thrilling 32-30 win against Cessnock. Jacob Button scored a double as Maitland maintained their four-point lead at the top of the table.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.