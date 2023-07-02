A young and inexperienced Bulldogs side endured a second 60-point thrashing in as many weeks after Wyong scored 11 tries to one in round 14 of the Newcastle RL on Saturday.
The 64-6 scoreline at Kurri Kurri Sportsground comes after the Bulldogs were beaten by the same margin last Saturday against Souths.
Kurri Kurri coach Danny Linnane said morale at the club is at rock bottom and his focus is on getting through the season so the club can move on with their plans for 2024.
Amongst a crippling injury count, Linnane said 15 players had left the club this season along with three coaches. The coach was forced to use seven under-19s players yesterday.
"All in all it hasn't been a good experience or a good year but it's one that's tested me but I'll see it through," he said.
"We've just got to try and finish as strong as we can, we've got another three hard games, they're all hard but The Entrance down there on the Sunday in a fortnight's time, hopefully I've got three or four players back."
Last month the coach ruled himself out of taking on the role next year and Linnane said the club has been talking to a number of candidates.
The Bulldogs went within 30 seconds of winning their first game of the season a fortnight ago in round 12 against Central Newcastle.
Linnane said his players have struggled since the deflating nature of that loss where the Butcher Boys kicked a goal after the siren to claim a 34-32 win.
"I knew it was going to be hard picking them up after that real close game, we were very unlucky not to win that game," he said.
"Obviously that was the case but apart from the 15 boys that have left for various reasons, we've got 26 injured in the club.
"Yesterday, I had to use young Cooper Maytom, it's his first game back, he hasn't played at all this season.
Five-eighth Josh Griffiths and fullback Jesse Wighton were injured in the first-half. Linnane said backrower Joel Connell played well in only his third game in first-grade.
"We got a bit of praise from a couple of Wyong officials saying they can see the boys are trying but way out of their depth," Linnane said.
The Bulldogs will enjoy a fortnight's rest before traveling to take on The Entrance on Sunday, July 23.
