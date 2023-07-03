Be a part of a kinder world

Your kind actions matter. They could change and save lives.
That is the message of the Kind July initiative established following the death of two young men who lost their lives through unkind actions.
Thomas Kelly and his younger brother Stuart, who lived in the Southern Highlands, both lost their lives in July. They died four years apart when they were just 18 years old. Thomas lost his life to violence, and Stuart lost his life to suicide after being targeted by bullies.
Kind July is an annual event where you do a simple act of kindness every day in July.
The intention is to make the world a kinder place.
It could be as simple as smiling to a passing stranger, a phone call to check on a friend or neighbour, helping someone with their groceries, shouting someone a coffee or mowing someone's lawn.
The options for kind actions are only limited by the imagination.
What is more kindness is a gift every person can afford to give. It is a message and behaviour that we can all embrace.
With several years of challenges in our wake - bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding and most recently the soaring cost of living - a little kindness is something that could benefit all.
Your kindness could make all the difference to someone who is struggling. Believe it or not, being kind to others and getting a positive response, can also make you feel better.
Be mindful that Kind July is an initiative for the month ahead, but kind actions are something we can all practice all year round.
So why not try a little kindness today...and every day.
Furthermore, we would love to celebrate kindness by sharing kind gestures carried out in the community. So if you learn of an especially kind action by someone let us know. These can be shared by emailing donnasharpe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Be part of creating a kinder world.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.