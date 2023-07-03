The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

NAIDOC March organisers criticise Maitland City Council neutral Voice stance

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Organisers of the NAIDOC week march have criticised Maitland City Council after a motion was carried last month to adopt a neutral stance on The Voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.