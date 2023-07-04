In a mix of the old and new, cricketers and soccer players can now enjoy the best local sporting facilities after the reopening of Robins Oval in Maitland Park.
The Mick Hinman Pavilion has upgraded seating and change rooms, while two new buildings have been constructed, a canteen and storage area.
The additions complement what is one of the most iconic sporting grounds in Maitland.
Home to the City United Cricket Club, the refurbishment project was announced in 2021 at a cost of $1.9 million.
Club president Michael Randall said the upgrades were "amazing".
"To maintain the character of the grandstand, upgraded, but then have seperate facilities for a state-of-the-art canteen but more importantly storage space right on the ground - the council, state government and Cricket NSW have done a fantastic job in delivering what we've got," he said.
The NSW Government contributed $150,000, NSW Cricket $200,000 with Maitland City Council paying the remaining $1.5 million.
Mr Randall said before the upgrades the run-down state of the facilities led to the club losing carnivals to other venues.
"The feedback was always the ground and the wicket is great but the facilities just weren't up to standard," he said.
"These facilities now being state-of-the-art more women and children can come, we've got the toilet facilities which is much needed."
Mr Randall said the upgraded change rooms would help attract more female players to the club.
"We've been a big advocate over 15 years of women and girls in sport," he said.
"In our under-14 side this year we had three female participants, they won the grand final, so attracting them to facilities like this, I know soccer play out here - attracting more females and people in general to sport, these facilities only assist that."
The grandstand was renamed the Mick Hinman Pavillion in 2003. The allrounder came from a cricketing family and was a member of the Maitland Cricket Club first grade team who won the Newcastle competition in 1943/44.
Mayor Philip Penfold said the upgrades are a big win for local sporting groups.
"There's a lot of history behind the facilities at Robins Oval, so it's great to see them upgraded to modern standards, while maintaining their heritage nature,' Cr Penfold said.
'The new and improved facilities give our community a space to watch and play their favourite sports, particularly cricket and we know they'll be well used by locals for many years to come.'
Gary Fisher from Cricket NSW said the organisation was proud to contribute to growing the game in the Hunter.
'The upgraded Pavilion will be a great asset for cricket in Maitland and the wider Hunter Valley and these improvements will help the region attract more carnivals and other events from across the state,' he said.
