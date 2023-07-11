On certain days walking through the front door can be a struggle for Jannette Nobbs.
Seven-years-ago Ms Nobbs was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. She uses exercise to improve her mental wellbeing.
"That took a lot to be able to come in, but like anyone will tell you with mental health issues, exercise is the best thing for you - it's very good," she said.
Ms Nobbs is a member of Feel Good Fitness, a personal training business run by Colette Gutsch-Berry.
"There's been days I've sat in the car out here and I rang Colette and said I can't get out of the car and she talked me through it and would get me into the room," Ms Nobbs said.
"To be able to come into a group and not be judged and not have it known to everybody that you're suffering for the day (is great)."
Ms Gutsch-Berry runs fitness classes at Largs School of Arts and specialises in tailoring her sessions to the needs of her participants.
On a Friday morning she runs a class from 8.30am with the promise the group will go for coffee afterwards.
"Today we will be doing an exercise session that will follow the principles of high-intensity interval training, that doesn't mean that we need to jump and run and hop and so forth," Ms Gutsch-Berry said.
"We work in accordance with what special conditions everybody has at a high-intensity level which A, promises the best results within a shorter timeframe, B, keeps them all safe and C allows me to gather people from different physical backgrounds in one room all together."
According to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 75 per cent of people aged 18 to 64-years-old are not getting adequate physical exercise.
The data was collected during the COVID-19 pandemic and defines required physical activity as 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week.
Ms Gutsch-Berry said her classes cater for all fitness levels and age groups. She said many of her members joined after growing tired of the traditional gym membership model.
"Once you join a gym for a relatively low fee, which is what a lot of people are after, you pay the money to join and you have access to all of the facilities," she said.
"But at the point-of-sale where that access gets granted is where participants are pretty much left on their own.
"If they don't feel looked after they feel disheartened after a while and if they're not building their confidence with all that equipment around them, it can become quite overwhelming."
Sylvia Dobbie has recently joined the fitness class, she was initially concerned about fitting in because of her fitness levels and age.
"I had been walking past regularly, I had seen the sign out the front and then kept thinking about it and finally took the step when I thought, do I go to a gym? What do I do?" Ms Dobbie said.
"I wanted something a bit more inclusive, a bit more personal...there's women of my age group, because I had only moved back to Maitland two years ago, so I suppose in another way it's a friendship forming thing for me."
