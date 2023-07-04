Northern NSW Football commit to new five-tier men's pyramid

Northern NSW Football chief Peter Haynes says a cut in requirements on NPL clubs nationally will help the region transition to a linked five-tier men's system for promotion-relegation from next season.
The changes return promotion-relegation to NPL and the second-tier Northern League One for the first time since 2015, but also create a new pathway for clubs as far down as Zone League Two to rise to the NPL.
Performance-based promotion-relegation in the top divisions was abandoned because of the lack of clubs compliant with NPL criteria in the second tier.
However, Haynes said Football Australia changes mean "the majority, if not all, of our Northern League One clubs pretty much meet the criteria as it is now". He said criteria such as the number of covered seating needed at a club's ground had been "reduced significantly".
"The criteria for NPL will still exist but FA have been working through a new licensing criteria and process nationally," Haynes said.
"The requirement on clubs from next year on have been reduced. A lot of the details that have made it challenging have been re-prioritised to make it more accessible for clubs right across the country and that obviously benefits our space."
One club will drop and another will be promoted from each division every year, but the changes also include the opportunity for a second move in and out of the NPL. The 11th-placed NPL side join second, third and fourth in NL1 in two-leg play-offs. The winners then battle for an NPL spot. A working group including former A-League Golden Boot Daniel McBreen helped shape the plan.
NNSWF will continue to run the top two leagues, while the member zones retain control of what will be renamed Zone League One, Two and Three.
Haynes said all organisations would work with clubs mid-season each year to prepare for a potential rise. He also said contingency plans were in place to ensure promotion-relegation continued, even if a successful club was unable to make the jump. However, he said the expectation would be on clubs to take the step.
"For this to work and become a really robust and meaningful system, clubs need to understand it's not an opt-in," he said.
"We understand some support is needed, so we are really committed to working with the clubs that are in the position to come up, at the halfway mark of each season.
"We realise it's a significant step for some clubs, especially from zone competitions to Northern League One, so our aim is to support them with that.
"We are also rolling out, with the zones, a criteria right across all competitions and that is primarily to help clubs with their development.
"We are not about putting hurdles up for clubs or unrealistic expectations, where they need to go spend a heap of money on their facility or anything like that. It's more about the structure of the club and working to help them become more sustainable, and better serve their members, rather than enable them to be in a competition."
He was excited about the changes and said they were "probably overdue".
"Integrating the zone leagues is a very important part of it," he said. "It would have been easy for us just to bring back promotion relegation between the NPL and Northern League One. But we wanted the situation where clubs all the way through can see that pathway."
"I think this will provide aspirational clubs with the opportunity to invest in their future because they see a pathway."
Haynes said Toronto Awaba, who lead NL1 this season, were an example of a club that would need to make changes.
With the decoupling of junior competition from seniors this season, it is not compulsory for NL1 side to have youth teams. Haynes said this had helped Toronto this year but they would need to have youth teams to play in the NPL.
"If they are in the same position next year, that would be an example where we are working with them and supporting them to fulfil needs," he said.
"We want this to be successful and inclusive. We don't want a situation where clubs aren't able to be promoted and I think we're in a good position. The vast majority of our clubs could be promoted tomorrow if we were in this structure now."
Read the full NNSWF statement below.
Northern NSW Football is delighted to announce the return of promotion and relegation to its senior men's premier competitions from the 2024 season as well as the connection between NNSWF's premier competitions and the Zone Football League for the first time.
The new structure for NNSWF's senior men's football has been designed to:
. enhance player development
. increase overall club development
. improve fan engagement
. provide more competitive matches
NNSWF will continue to fully administer the NPL Men's NNSW and HIT106.9 Northern League competitions while the Interdistrict member zones, Newcastle Football, Macquarie Football and Hunter Valley Football, will remain responsible for the Zone Football League.
But with the connection of the Zone Football League to NNSWF's premier competitions there will be a fully functioning football pyramid in northern NSW for the first time, allowing aspirational clubs to move up to higher levels based on sporting performance.
How it will work:
The 12 clubs competing in the 2023 NPL Men's NNSW will remain in the competition for 2024, while HIT106.9 Northern League One will remain a nine-team competition at this stage.
The Zone Premier League, Zone League One and Zone League Two will remain 12, 10 and 10-team competitions respectively, but will be renamed Zone League One, Zone League Two and Zone League Three.
At the end of the 2024 season, the team that comes 12th in NPL Men's NNSW will be relegated to HIT106.9 Northern League One, while the team that finishes first in HIT106.9 Northern League One will be promoted to NPL Men's NNSW.
Promotion Play-off
The team that finishes 11th in NPL Men's NNSW will join the teams that finish second, third and fourth in HIT106.9 Northern League One in a promotion/relegation play-off series to determine the 12th team in NPL Men's NNSW in 2025.
This will involve the 11th team from NPL Men's playing the fourth team from HIT106.9 Northern League One, and the second and third teams from HIT106.9 Northern League One, playing each other in two-legged home and away matches. The two winners will then meet in one match to decide who will play in the NPL Men's NNSW competition.
Connecting the pyramid
The team that finishes ninth in HIT106.9 Northern League One will not be relegated to Zone League One at the end of 2024 due to the current bye. Relegation from Northern League One will commence from the 2025 season. But the team that finishes first in Zone League One in 2024 will be promoted to HIT106.9 Northern League One to make a 10-team league in 2025.
There will remain five-team finals series' in the Zone Football League, with a straight one club up/one club down promotion-relegation model to come into effect between Northern League One, Zone League One, Zone League Two and Zone League Three.
NNSWF General Manager Football Operations Liam Bentley said the return of promotion and relegation was a huge positive for football in the region.
"This is something we have been working on for a while," Bentley said.
"The decoupling of youth football from our senior football which came into effect this season was a major step into bringing back promotion and relegation to senior football.
"This really is a massive step for football in northern NSW and I'd like to thank the NNSWF Board of Directors, in particular deputy chair Mark Trenter, as well as the rest of the promotion-relegation working group that have worked collaboratively to achieve this positive outcome for the game."
Speaking on behalf of the Interdistrict member zones, Newcastle Football CEO Russell Henry said he was thrilled with the outcome, in particular the connection of the football pyramid.
"This is such an exciting moment for football in our region and I'm really happy we were able to make this happen for our Zone Football League clubs," Henry said.
"We've worked collaboratively with NNSWF and I believe ultimately this initiative will be for the betterment of our football community.
"The three independent Hunter-based Member Zones will remain as administrators of the Zone Football League. We will be fully responsible for our competitions as we are now, but it gives our aspirational clubs a chance to climb the ladder and ultimately become an NPL Men's NNSW club one day."
NNSWF Deputy Chair Mark Trenter said promotion and relegation was essential in terms of player and club development.
"The fact that the NNSWF board has now sanctioned promotion and relegation to come into effect for 2024 is absolutely huge and also allows for opportunities for pathways from the regions across our northern NSW footprint," Trenter said.
"The panel of experts that I put together were absolutely united in getting this up and running for 2024.
"Special mention to Liam Bentley who is such an asset to NNSWF and has a genuine passion for our game. And also to Daniel McBreen who I approached to assist us as an expert who gave us an independent voice. He is an icon of Newcastle football and former professional player with extensive local knowledge.
"It was a pleasure to be appointed as chair for this project and I'm delighted that we have achieved the outcome we set out to."
NNSWF CEO Peter Haynes said it was a momentous occasion for the game in northern NSW.
"I'm proud of the way my NNSWF staff have worked collaboratively with the working group and the member zones to achieve something that is undeniably for the betterment of football in our region," Haynes said.
"I have no doubt players, clubs and fans will be excited by this news and I can't wait to see how it all comes together."
MORE INFORMATION
Northern NSW football has produced an explainer video and a comprehensive list of answers to potential questions.
These are available on the Promotion/Relegation portal on the NNSWF website.
BACKGROUND
Promotion and relegation, coupled with league structure, has been a constant discussion within the northern NSW region for a number of years.
There has been no formal promotion and relegation system within NNSWF Premier Competitions in the last nine seasons, though New Lambton FC and Cooks Hill United have been promoted based on an application process which has been approved by the NNSWF Board of Directors.
At the direction of the NNSWF Board of Directors, and led by the NNSWF Deputy Chair Mark Trenter, management convened a working group to discuss the issue, consult with relevant stakeholders and provide a recommended way forward that would see a promotion and relegation structure re-introduced into NNSWF's Men's Premier Competitions.
The working group consisted of:
NNSWF Vice Chairman - Mark Trenter
NNSWF General Manager Football Operations - Liam Bentley
NNSWF Technical Director - Ryan Doidge
Newcastle Football CEO - Russell Henry
NPL Standing Committee Chair - Scott Douglas
NL1 Standing Committee Chair - Rob Panther
Zone League Club Administrator - Wayne Richards (Mayfield United)
External Expert - Daniel McBreen
The Advisory Group met to discuss best practice models, the benefits and challenges of a promotion and relegation system within our market and the positive and negative effects on the game's stakeholders.
The premier club representatives were also tasked with representing their peers and being the conduit between the Advisory Group and the football community.
The Promotion & Relegation Advisory Groups Terms of Reference were to consider:
. The most appropriate and effective structure of NNSWF's Senior Men's Premier Competitions
. Promotion/Relegation formats that were appropriate for NNSWF's Senior Men's Premier Competitions
. How a Promotion/Relegation format could be extended to include the Zone Football League
. How aspirational regional clubs could integrate with the NNSWF's Senior Men's Premier Competition structure
. The appropriateness of the current Premier Competition Participation Criteria
. The practical implications of promotion and relegation on clubs, volunteers and member zones
. Football Australia's expectations, requirements and preferences as they relate to the National Premier Leagues
The roadmap for implementation
The Promotion & Relegation Advisory Group met formally three times and supplemented this with multiple meetings and discussions with club volunteers and coaches in addition to ongoing correspondence between group members via email and telephone.
It was a widely held view within the sport across the globe at all levels that a league system that included a version of promotion and relegation based on sporting merit:
. Increases the level of excitement for all stakeholders, especially fans
. Provides a more competitive environment for players leading to better outcomes for player development
. Rewards clubs for on-field success across all levels of the competition structure
. Incentivises clubs to improve their level of competitiveness continually
. Provides an opportunity for aspirational clubs to see a pathway for progression through to the highest level of competition.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.