FREE ART SUNDAY
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY (MRAG)
Maitland Regional Art Gallery's popular Free Art Sunday program continues from 11.45am this Sunday, with plenty of 30 minute activities to get stuck into. Perfect for kids and families, this family friendly setting is all about embracing art from a young age. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday-2.
SILENT READING PARTY
EAST MAITLAND LIBRARY
The school holidays are in full swing and East Maitland Library is hosting a 'silent reading party.' The event will be held on Friday, July 7 at 5.30pm and is designed for those who love to read but prefer company, gentle music and some warm hot chocolates. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/silent-reading-party.
BOOK LAUNCH
MCDONALDS BOOKSELLERS, HIGH STREET
Maitland based author Ruth Buggy will launch her latest book Piranha Mouse at McDonalds Booksellers in The Levee, this Saturday from 10am to 12pm. Bring along the little ones, grab a copy of Ruth's book and get it signed while you're there. For more information, visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/book-launch-of-piranha-mouse-by-ruth-buggy-at-mcdonalds-booksellers-and-stationers.
ESCAPES GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Maitland Gaol is doubling its number of tours over the school holidays, so there's even more chances to get the little ones along and invested in the history of this storied site. Each 90 minute tour begins at 11.00am Saturday and Sunday. Find out more at, www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-day-tour.
OPEN DAY
GROSSMAN AND BROUGH HOUSES
Grossmann House Museum is open for tours from 10.30am to 3pm on Sunday. This is the final opportunity to see and hear the story of the hand sewn 18th century replica dresses, one of which uses silk brocade made in the 1740s. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-national-trusts-grossmann-brough-houses-open-day.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
